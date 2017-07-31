Deserted Indian Army soldier joins Hizbul Mujahideen

Srinagar

A Kashmiri soldier who had deserted the ranks of Indian army early this month has joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Sepoy Zahoor Ahmed Tokar of Sirnoo, Pulwama, who was posted in 173 Territorial Army Engineering regiment at Gantmulla Baramulla, had fled with an AK rifle and three magazines on July 06.

There were apprehensions among many at the time of his disappearance that the soldier may end up joining the militant ranks but there was no claim or confirmation from any side.

However, the chief commander of Hizb, Syed Salahuddin in a statement issued here said that the army soldier Zahoor has joined the ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen. He while “expressing satisfaction” over the joining of an army man into the militant outfit hoped that other freedom loving policemen and officers will follow suit.—NNI