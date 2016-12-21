Deregulation of CNG

CNG consumers have become first casualty, quirky government decision to give control of five regulatory authorities to respective ministries, as on Tuesday the government deregulated CNG sector. The decision has reportedly been taken under pressure from CNG owners and according to an announcement of All Pakistan CNG Association new prices would shortly be determined.

It seems that Nawaz government has a penchant for triggering controversies as it frequently indulges in actions that spark serious criticism. There was already sharp reaction to the move to place five regulators under different ministries, as it was feared that it might hurt interests of consumers and Tuesday development to deregulate CNG proved these apprehensions true. The CNG Association has understandably welcomed the decision and expressed the confidence that it would revive the otherwise sick CNG industry. It is true that CNG sector has been facing serious problems especially frequent disruption of gas supplies which hurt investment and businesses of thousands of people besides creating difficulties for consumers. One might not doubt intention of CNG Association when it committed to provide better and interrupted service to CNG vehicle owners but there are genuine fears about steep rise in prices and fleecing the people. This has been happening in the case of LPG for the last several years when the mafia in the sector manipulates things in its favour and raises prices every now and then without any justification. The Federal and Provincial Governments and respective ministries and institutions have miserably failed to check such tendencies. There is widespread practice of adulteration in LPG, short measuring and low quality of both gas and cylinders resulting into frequent accidents as well. Under these circumstances, the government should have avoided the move of deregulating the CNG industry. There are also reasons to believe that government is being given wrong counselling to take anti-consumer measures at a time when it needs support of the masses. We would urge decision-making forums like ECC to keep public interest and not vested interest in view while taking important decisions.

