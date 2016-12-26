Deregulation of CNG prices to help revive industry: FPCCI

Islamabad

Deregulation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices is a prudent and wise decision of the government which will help revive CNG industry, said President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Abdul Rauf Alam.

“The CNG business can become viable when the price difference with petrol is twenty percent minimum,” he said while talking to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Sunday.

He said CNG is being sold in liters and kilograms across Pakistan which needs standardisation.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the world has entered into a golden age of gas which has emerged as the most import fuel and Pakistan’s future is also linked to it.

Now gas is the cheapest source for the power generation overtaking hydel power therefore dozens of countries are converting their power plants on gas, he said.

Talking to President FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam, he said that quick import of gas from Iran and Turkmenistan is not possible while local production has remained stagnant for the last fifteen years. “So we have decided to import gas.”

Shahid Khaqan said that the number of LNG terminals and regasification plants is being increased to tame energy crisis, adding that hydel power is costing three time more than gas-based power production under the current oil prices.

He said that only two countries Pakistan and Somalia are using RON 87 grade petrol while “we continue to import world’s dirtiest diesel but situation will change from January 2017 as well will start importing diesel of Euro 2 standard.”

The minister said that Kuwait is a major oil producing country which is using imported LNG for production of electricity while Pakistan is producing 8000 megawatt of electricity from fuel.—APP