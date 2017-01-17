Deputy Mayor Karachi inaugurates Health Expo

City Reporter

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr. Abdullah Vohra has said that the students of Karachi Medical & Dental College had made a worthy step by organizing Health Expo which helped citizens know about various diseases and getting better medical treatment.

He expressed these views while visiting the Health Expo that was held in the Expo Centre, said a statement issued on Monday. Earlier the Deputy Mayor along with Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan inaugurated the Health Expo.

Deputy Mayor Karachi said the organization of KMDC students “Hope” was doing an important duty of helping and guiding the poor patients in hospitals and providing medicines and diagnostic facility to the people.

A medical camp was also held in Health Expo where medical tests including blood pressure, sugar, and blood cholesterol were conducted for visitors. A seminar was also held on this occasion to create awareness among masses about different diseases and their precautions.

Doctors from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with the principal of KMDC Dr. Nargis Anjum, vice principal Dr. Farhat Jaffery and Dr. Aqeel Shafi were also present on this occasion.