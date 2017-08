City Reporter

Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra hoisted national flag in a ceremony to launch independence day celebrations at Khudadad Colony here. The ceremony was attend by MPA Faisal Raiq, DMC East chairman Moeed Anwer and other notables, said a statement isued on Wednesday.

Addressing the occasion, Arshad Vohra said we will celebrate the Independence day in a befitting manner and the citizens of Karachi should pledge to keep their city clean and green.