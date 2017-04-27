Deptts directed to complete development schemes on time

City Reporter

Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed on Wednesday directed all departments to complete development schemes on time.

Presiding over a meeting to review Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2016-17 at Civil Secretariat here, he said huge funds were being spent on provision of basic facilities to people under the Rs 550 billion Annual Development Programme.

He mentioned that improvement in health, education, agriculture and social sectors was priority of the government.

He directed administrative secretaries to hold review meetings on monthly basis and ensure proper monitoring of development projects of their departments.