Deptt of Anthropology QAU presented Quaid’s portrait to central library

Staff Reporter

In continuation of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations (1967-2017) of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), the Department of Anthropology, QAU presented a portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the Central Library.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf along with the in-charge of Department of Anthropology Dr. Waheed Chaudhry, presented the souvenir to the Chief Librarian Mr. Anwar Ejaz.

The portrait was sketched by the renowned artist Mr Waqas Ahmad Shaiq, who generously offered his master piece for the permanent display in the central library of the university. Mr. Waqas Ahmad Shaiq was also presented a shield of honor to commemorate his philanthropic gestures for QAU on 50 years of Celebrations.