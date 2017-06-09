Depression: A silent killer

The weight of a glass of water is 8 to 16 ounces but the absolute weight of glass does not matter. It depends on how long one holds it. If one holds it all day long one’s arm will get numbed and paralyzed. The weight of the glass does not change but the longer one holds it the heavier it becomes. The stress and the worries of life are like this glass of water. If our mind is often possessed by these we feel mentally paralyzed. This state of mind is called depression and it negatively affects how you feel or think or act.

The symptoms of depression include depressed mood, sleeplessness, feeling worthless, loss of interest in favourite activities, loss of weight or energy, lack of concentration and decision making. It is the root cause of heart disease, diabetes, addiction or suicidal behaviour which are rapidly increasing. According to the President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society, among 200 million people one out of three is suffering from this disease. A disturbing fact in this regard is that there are only 750 trained psychiatrists and only four major Psychiatric hospitals for entire population of Pakistan.

The main reasons of depression include poverty, unemployment and lack of education, less physical work, secluded and poor living conditions, poor justice system and financial worries. Despite the criticality of the issue just 3% of government budget is spent on mental health varying from less than 1% in poor countries to 5% in rich ones, according to WHO. The situation is still worse in Pakistan as the said problem is still unaddressed. The government should ensure the provision of education, employment, justice, mental health centres and healthy recreational and physical activities to the masses to eliminate this problem.

FARHAN SAEED

Via email

