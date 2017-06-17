This is with reference to Kajal Chatterjee’s letter, “Depression and human attitude” (June 12). Very often the reason that causes our depression is a grave and genuine one. Any issue be it the death of our dear one, injustice, social ills, unbearable financial constraints, physical abuse or emotional torture ~ is indeed very serious in nature. When we suffer from depression, our well wishers generally advise us to share our pain with them, to listen to soothing music, to read an inspiring book and to get solace in the beauty of nature. Needless to say that they advise such things not to get any money or favour from us. They only want to comfort ourselves as they are our friends in need. Unfortunately, we sometimes think that they are trying to belittle our pain and our mental strength. Such thinking actually and eventually belittles our genuine friends and demeans their love and concern for us. As a matter of fact, the social stigma attached to mental problems makes us behave in this manner that can deeply hurt our friends. It is time to shed all inhibitions about depression or any other mental stress as we all know that no disease can be branded as exclusively mental or physical one. Our diseases are mainly psychosomatic as the mind and the body are closely connected. We all need a good natural and social environment to keep all diseases away. Indeed, we all need an environment where everyone can get such material things as potable water, nutritious food, enough money and a liveable house as well as such spiritual things as cooperation, compassion, love and satisfaction. Until we can make our world such a heaven, we must not hesitate to get some solace in music, books and in the beauty of nature even if they provide us only temporary relief. After all, they have no negative side effects but only positive ones.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

