Depression among youth

Youth is a backbone of any country. Symbolically it represents hope and strength. Pakistan is a developing country where majority of people are living without basic facilities like education, health and proper housing. Due to large rate of unemployment, corruption, poverty, inflation, energy crisis, terrorism, and rape cases the psychological pressure on youth has increased.

Due to pressure of not getting jobs and learning opportunities youth suffer from depression as well as many other psychological disorders. Because of this, large number of Pakistani youth is using drugs so commonly nowadays and rate of smoking is increasing as well. Unfortunately there is no proper solution for the youth to come out from depression. Our government must look into this matter to protect our country’s backbone.

ALINA NISAR

Karachi

Related