All departments ready as per flood plan: Chathha

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue and District Flood Response Officer, Dr. Umer Sher Chathha on Wednesday said that all departments had made appropriate arrangements as per flood plan to cope with situation after Moon Soon and expected flood.

He expressed these views while visiting under-construction small bridges at the village of Khojay Chak. He said that District Flood Control Room was completely operational and the citizens could contact on 9250466 and 9250011 for flood information. He said that district administration was wiping out all hurdles in nullahs and others for smooth flow of water to avoid flood.