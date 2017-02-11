Denying mortal remains of Bhat, Guru exposes Indian democracy: Hurriyat

Srinagar

The resistance leadership on Friday paid tributes to Maqbool Bhat on the eve of his 33rd death anniversary and said denying mortal remains of Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru has ‘exposed the world’s largest democracy’.

In a statement issued here, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani while paying tributes said “we are duty bound to safeguard his sacrifice”. He reiterated the demand for return of the mortal remains of Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru saying although it is purely a human issue but India refused to return the same.

“No country other than India set this wrong precedence and in this way its claim of being the world’s largest democracy is getting badly exposed,” he said.

Geelani reiterated the joint leadership’s call for complete and state-wide shut down on February 11 saying, “Nations never forget their heroes. They are the source of inspiration for us and the best way of paying tributes to them is that we should not forget these brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their present for the future of the nation.”

“We have presented unparalleled sacrifices and now it is imperative and obligatory (for us) to safeguard them. We need to check loopholes and control our feeble points as all these weaknesses harm the cherished mission of our martyrs,” Geelani said.

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued here, said, “Kashmiri nation would never forget the selfless sacrifices of Shaheed Afzal Guru and Shaheed Maqbool Bhat and other tens and thousands of martyrs who have laid their life for the rights of people of Kashmir.”

He said the great sacrifices offered by the people of Kashmir seeking the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the internationally accepted norms and in accordance with the will and aspirations of the people and also for seeking justice had attracted international attention to the vexed humanitarian issue and had increased awareness about the importance of its resolution.

In a statement issued here, Chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing people and media at Sarai Bala Chowk before being arrested said, “Today’s peaceful protest was organised to reiterate the demand for the return of mortal remains of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru who were illegally and unethically hanged and buried by India inside the jail premises.”

He said “a blanket ban” has been put on every peaceful protest and even mourning and demanding mortal remains of those hanged has been barred. “How a country and its leaders can call themselves the biggest democracy when they are not allowing any voices of dissent and suppressing people’s voices by military and police might,” he said.

JKLF chief said denying those executed “illegally” a proper burial, a chance of last meeting with their kith and kin, and “confiscating” their mortal remains is a “testimony of bogus Indian democracy vis-à-vis Kashmiris”.

“People following Qur’an and Sunnah and following the footsteps of great ideologues like Muhammad Maqbool Bhat will never budge before anyone’s hegemony and will continue their freedom struggle till the achievement of the desired goal,” Malik said.—KR