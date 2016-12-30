Dense fog disrupts air, road traffic

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Air and road traffic was suspended after dense fog blanketed Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Friday. According to reports, road traffic was suspended on Motorway from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Pindi Bhattiya section, and from Pindi Bhattiya to Faisalabad and Gojra after visibility dropped to zero.

Flight operation was also suspended at Allama Iqbal International Airport following dense mist in the airport locality and its adjoining areas. Also, several areas of the city plunged into darkness after their electric feeders tripped, adding the miseries of the residents.

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) had issued a travel advisory service to inform motorists and general public about fog and diversions on different roads. The motorway authority had advised people to avoid unnecessary travelling due to zero visibility.

Officials also advised that the motorists and commuters should plan their journey in day light instead of night hours. Fog lights should be used besides reducing speeds and maintain safe distance in unfavourable weather conditions.