Denmark supports UNODC’s capacity building programme for Pakistan’s border management agencies

Staff Reporter

The Government of Denmark here on Thursday signed a DKK 4 million partnership agreement with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Pakistan. The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Ole Thonke and Cesar Guedes, Country Representative UNODC,the agreement was about a programme that aims to improve the capacity of Pakistan’s border management agencies, police and prosecution services, said a press release. On the occasion, Ole Thonke said that Denmark fully supports Pakistan in their strive to enhance security and the rule of law in Pakistan, as both were important pre-requisites for developing a secure and fair society for the people of Pakistan.

“We are very happy to be extending our support to this important program which is led by UNODC in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan.

“We fully believe that through this support, the institutions would be strengthened to protect the population, thereby increasing trust in government and contributing to overall stability within Pakistan and its surrounding borders”, said Ambassador Thonke. He also emphasized that Denmark strongly supports the on-going regional processes aimed at developing a regional consensus for peace, security, stability and development, underlining Denmark’s commitment to strengthen this cooperation.

One of the programme components focuses on improving the capacity of Pakistan’s border management agencies and their cooperation with Afghanistan using an integrated border management system based on cross-border collaboration.