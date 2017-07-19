Dengue walk held to educate people on its prevention

Staff Reporter

An awareness walk was held here on Tuesday in front of National Press Club to educate people about the prevention, clinical management and measures to control the disease.

The walk was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Medical and para medical staff, nurses, students and representatives of NGOs joined the walk in large number.

Addressing on the occasion, health experts said that dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, which are widely distributed in subtropical and tropical areas of the world.

They said that keeping in view the past seasonal trends and continuous

increase in the number of suspected dengue patients, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take certain steps to limit further transmission.

They said that the classic dengue fever is marked by rapid onset of high fever, headache, retro-orbital pain, diffuse body pain both muscle and bone, weakness, vomiting, sore throat, altered taste sensation, and a centrifugal maculopapular rash, among other manifestations. They said that the severity of the pain leads to the term break-bone fever to describe dengue.