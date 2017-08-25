Dengue virus continues wreaking havoc, 70 new cases surface

Imran personally monitoring, Rs20m released to control epidemic

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The dengue virus continued wreaking havoc in Peshawar and other parts of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa as seventy more cases were reported at different hospitals in the provincial metropolis taking the tally of people affected from the deadly epidemic to more than 1500 as the fever has also engulfed number of other districts of the province. While the provincial government has accelerated its battle against the fatal disease, a sum of Rs 20 million have been released to bring dengue fever under control in Peshawar with the PTI Chairman Imran Khan personally monitoring the activities in this regard.

The KP government, in the wake of the mosquito-borne disease’s outbreak, decided to run a fumigation campaign on a large scale. A special meeting held under the chairman ship of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Thursday decided to pace up efforts and utilize all resources for the prevention and control of the dengue out brake. Imran Khan Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has made a special appeal to the public to take extra care of cleanliness in their homes and surrounding in order the fight the battle against dengue in an effective manner.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has said that 85 teams are being formed by the district administration of two of the most dengue-effected areas of the city to distribute medicines during the house-to-house anti-Dengue drive to help control the epidemic which has gone out of control. The Deputy Commissioner further informed that each team which would include three female and one male staffers will distribute medicines as well as lotion and water-purifying tablets to the people during the house-to-house campaign.

According to the spokesman of the district government houses are being marked with numbers on the pattern used for anti-polio vaccination drive conduct the campaign in a systematic way. According to the Punjab government’s spokesman, the medical teams are also working in Peshawar and have treated 2,062 patients and screened 595 individuals till Tuesday. Out of 595, the presence of dengue was confirmed in 175 people.

The KP health department has written a letter to the education department, stating that the later can play a pivotal role in the control of the dengue outbreak. The letter outlines measures that can be undertaken by the education department to control the spread of the mosquito-borne virus. In the letter, students have been advised to wear full sleeves and use mosquito repellent ointments. Moreover, administrations of educational institutes have been directed to modify the morning assembly timings as the dengue mosquito attacks in that time period.

The administrations have also been directed to halt all construction activities till the outbreak is over, arrange regular awareness sessions with students and teachers, and ensure no container is left with standing water where mosquitoes could breed. In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released Rs20 million for efforts to control dengue epidemic in Peshawar. The amount released by the provincial government would be used on measures and effort to control the dengue disease which has become endemic not only in in the provincial metropolis but also gripped Mansehra, Takht Bhai, Buner, Mansehra, Karak, Nowshera Swabi and Mardan, districts where large number of cases suffering dengue were reported and are being dispatched to hospitals in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed to go whole hog for controlling the spread of dengue virus and totally eliminate it through constant surveillance and monitoring at different layers of governance. He was for the total uprooting of the source of dengue virus and directed the MPAs, district, Tehsil and union councils nazimeen to be in their respective areas so that the people realize that the whole governance structure is with them in this time of need. Presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, Mr. Pervez Khattak directed to ensure the proper implementation of multi pronged strategy for controlling and eliminating dengue virus.