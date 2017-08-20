Dengue monitoring, reporting mechanism be improved

Salim Ahmed

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (R) Zahid Saeed has directed that mechanism for dengue monitoring, surveillance and reporting be improved, saying that now it is time to do hard work to cope with dengue.

He was presiding over a video link meeting regarding dengue control at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that keeping in view the situation in Peshawar anti-dengue activities must be expedited throughout Punjab. He mentioned that concerted efforts are needed to eradicate dengue once and for all. He ordered Health Department that for better patient management training be given to doctors of private hospitals. He said that surveillance teams should carry out ‘qualitative work’ as quality is more important than quantity.

He said that entomologists have been deputed in districts and more staff can be hired if required. The Chief Secretary directed deputy commissioners of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan that keeping in view the last year’s experience a better strategy be adopted to cope with dengue during current year and situation be monitored regularly.