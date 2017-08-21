Dengue continues to ring alarm bells in Peshawar

Affetees figure crosses 900; Punjab team has no access to govt hospitals; KP govt not taking issue seriously: Nazir

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Despite claims of the KP health bosses to have adopted adequate measures to bring the deadly dengue virus under control on emergent basis, the dengue fever continues to ring the alarm bells as the number of dengue affectees crossed the nine hundred figure in the provincial metropolis on Sunday. The Dengue virus has since the month of July already eaten up around a dozen lives.

Though the government of Punjab under the directives of Chief Minister Shabaz Sharif has dispatched special medical teams to assist the KP health department in effectively checking the deadly disease, the two lack the coordination in this regard.

Despite the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday finally agreed to take mobile health units from Punjab government for curbing the dengue fever in Peshawar, reportedly the medical teams of the two provinces are yet to chalk out effective strategy for effective action in this regard in the absence of coordinated efforts.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government health department and Punjab government’s medical team are not coordinating and cooperating with each other in efforts to control dengue fever in Peshawar as the number of affectees are rising every passing day,” sources said.

The Punjab government has sent a medical team with mobile hospital to Peshawar. Punjab provincial health minister is leading the Punjab team.

According to reports some elements in the KP health department insist that they have made proper arrangements at hospitals for treatment of the patients, and the provincial government did not need Punjab’s help in controlling the dengue fever in Peshawar.

Sources claim that the Punjab medical team has no access to government’s hospitals, therefore, they set up camp in the most affected area, Tehkal, of Peshawar where they are conducting tests of the residents of the area and providing free medicines to the affectees.

According to incharge of Punjab government’s mobile health unit, Dr. Matloob-ul-Hassan, two mobile health units were on their way to Peshawar. He added dengue virus has been detected in five people in the area since Saturday.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran said that they were in Peshawar with the national flag and not their party’s. “This is not a political agenda,” he said adding we have come to help the people in crisis.”

He is reported to have said that he has even phoned the health minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he did not show up. “If the KP health minister does not come we will give the required items to Ameer Muqam,” Nazir said and alleged that the KP government was not taking the dengue issue seriously.”

Earlier, the teams of health professionals and mobile health units, dispatched by Punjab Government to control dengue virus as a good will gesture, reached Peshawar. The team is led by the Punjab Minister for Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir who also called on the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra. Advisor to Prime Minister, Eng. Ameer Muqam was also present on the occasion.

The medical teams and mobile units comprised health professionals who had developed their expertise in this particular field under the patronage of World Health Organization. These teams and mobile units of health professionals will stay here to share their experiences and contribute services as per prescribed plan, the Governor was informed. The teams and the mobile unites will work in line with the policies of the provincial government in Peshawar as well as all such areas where attack of dengue virus has been detected so as the problem could be overcome.

In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday finally agreed to take mobile health units from Punjab government for curbing the dengue fever in Peshawar.

According to reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister Shehram Khan Tarkaai and Punjab Health Khawaja Imran Nazir talked on telephon Sunday and discussed the cooperation for curbing dengue fever in Peshawar. Both the ministers are likely to meet shortly to chalk out effective strategy in this regard. A meeting has also been summoned to discuss the issue, and will be chaired by KP secretary health.

Four more health units from Punjab including eight ambulances, eight doctors and eight nurses were also scheduled to reach Peshawar. The KP government had earlier taken the stance that it will curb the disease using its own resources, and will not give access to medical teams from Punjab to its hospitals.