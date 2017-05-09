Dengue completely under control: Kh Salman

Staff Reporter

Cabinet Committee on Dengue was told in its meeting here Monday that Dengue was completely under control in the province.

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique was in the chair, while Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that outdoor and indoor dengue surveillance and awareness activities in the dengue-risk districts were being carried out regularly and the situation was fully under control as only 13 confirmed cases had so far been reported from across Punjab during January 1 to May 7, 2017.

Taking notice of delay in uploading the dengue cases on dash board by some districts, Kh. Salman Rafique warned that no leniency would be tolerated, and directed the quarters concerned to upload the reported dengue cases/patient on the dash board immediately.

He also directed the experts of Institute of Public Health analyse dengue cases and prepare guidelines for the departments and epidemiologists accordingly on the basis of research.

On this occasion, P&SH Minister Kh. Imran Nazir directed the relevant departments to take stock of the foggers and spray pumps so that no difficulty could be faced in the coming Dengue season after monsoon.

Additional Director General (Dengue Control) Dr. Farrukh Sultan told the meeting that outdoor and indoor dengue surveillance was being carried out on regular basis due to which the situation of zika virus and chikungunya (which are the byproduct of dengue) is also completely under control.

The meeting was also attended by MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool, Special Secretary (P&SH) Dr. Faisal Zahoor, convener dengue expert advisory group Prof. Faisal Masood, KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Saghir Ahmed and CEO Health Lahore Dr. Saeed Ghuman and other officers concerned.