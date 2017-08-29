Dengue becoming out of control in KP

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Despite hectic efforts from the provincial government and other stake holders the deadly dengue virus seems to be getting out of control as the dengue figure of the people affected by the fatal disease has swollen to 31 hundreds with 170 fresh cases reported during the last couple of days. The health authorities have confirmed that around a dozen deaths so far with seven people succumbed to the fever in Peshawar alone. However, the independent sources put the death toll higher than the official figure.

The dengue virus which has become endemic not only in in the provincial metropolis but also gripped Mansehra, Takht Bhai, Buner, Mansehra, Karak, Noshehra Swabi and Mardan, districts where large number of cases suffering dengue were reported and are being dispatched to hospitals in Peshawar. The dengue cases were also reported from Kohat and few other districts of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

While Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan has been personally supervising the campaign to bring the epidemic under control and making special appeals to the public to take extra care of cleanliness in their homes and surrounding in order the fight the battle against dengue in an effective manner, the government of Punjab has also dispatched number of medical units with specialists’ doctors, technicians and paramedics that are busy in various parts of the provincial capital to bring the epidemic under control.

The KP government, in the wake of the mosquito-borne disease’s outbreak has already been running a fumigation campaign on a large scale.

The KP health minister Monday said a majority of deaths and cases were reported from the most affected Tehkal and Peshtakhara areas of Peshawar adding the dengue has killed seven persons belonged to Peshawar, two of Haripur and one in Charsadda.

The Government, he said, was well aware of this demanding situation and has directed the teams to expedite door to door anti dengue campaign by accelerating fumigation, distributing medicines and tablets and others measures among population to control this mosquito-borne disease.

The Minister said the KP government has started anti dengue operations on war footings and efforts were being made to quickly dispose of its larva. The disposal of dengue larva, the health officials said, was the real challenge before the KP Government and this war can only be won after its complete eradication.

Likewise the Education Department has also been advised to direct students to wear full sleeves and use mosquito repellent ointments besides modifying the timings of Morning Assembly as normally dengue mosquito attacks in that time period.

On the other hand the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said Monday his government has evolved a systematic and planned mechanism to control dengue virus. “It has constituted monitoring and surveillance teams, nominated Deputy Commissioner Peshawar as a focal person for the collection of authenticated data. It also entrusted different responsibilities to different governance tiers to handle the dengue virus, the treatment to the affectees and the whole rehabilitation process flushing out the dengue breeding sources and places”. He said while talking to a delegation of Rotary Club headed by David Tong from Singapore who is the Coordinator of Rotary International, other members.

The visiting delegates shared their experiences with the Chief Minister about dengue virus back in Singapore, Brunei and Malaysia and the process they initiated to control dengue in these countries. They offered all out support based on their experiences. The Chief Minister appreciated their total support to the provincial government adding he was looking forward for replicating successful models of other countries in order to control dengue virus in Peshawar and other suspected districts of the province.

The Chief Minister highlighted the steps his government took for controlling dengue virus adding that previously the province had experienced an outbreak in the Swat district that was effectively taken care of and controlled it.

In Peshawar, it was a new experience. However, he sensitized the whole governance tiers for the surveillance, monitoring and taking care of the patients.

Isolation wards have been established and free efficient treatment provided to the patients, adding that he was personally getting updates of the steps at different levels and issue directives to ensure that all efforts are coordinated to the satisfaction of the people.