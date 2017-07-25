Demos, strike in Beerwah town against killing of youth

Beerwah, IoK

People staged stirring demonstrations in Beerwah town of Badgam district, today, against the killing of a youth, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, by Indian Army. Tanveer Ahmed Wani was killed when a patrolling party of Indian Army opened fire on protesting youth in the town on Friday.

The puppet authorities had put in place stringent measures to foil any protests in Beerwah town. All entry and exit points of the town have been sealed. However, youth took to the streets after taking part in Rasm-e-Chaharum of Tanveer Ahmed. They pelted stones on Indian troops and police personnel who were deployed in strength to thwart anti-India protests. The forces deployed in the area resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. The clashes were going on till reports last came in.

Complete shutdown continued for the fourth consecutive day, today, in Beerwah and its adjoining areas to protest against the killing of the youth. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road.

The authorities also continued to suspend mobile internet services for the fourth successive day, today, in various parts of Badgam district.—KMS