Democratic maturity

VERDICT of the top court of the country on Panama Papers’ case jolted the entire foundations of democratic system and it will take some time for it to come back on track but one thing is quite clear that all political players demonstrated maturity and as a consequence process is underway for election of new leader of the house and formation of interim government. The main credit for this surely goes to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and all those around him who counselled restraint and called for acceptance of the judgement despite strong and legitimate reservations and concerns.

The tradition of sending elected Prime Ministers packing time and again is unfortunate and amounts to insulting mandate of the people. No doubt, we are not living in a jungle as there is a Constitution and complete set of traditional English as well as Islamic laws in vogue and everyone should be equal before the law. This means that right from the common man to the rulers all should be made to abide by law but this application of law should be transparency, strictly in accordance with dictates of justice and must not be in violation of the Constitution and law themselves. There should also be no impression of double standards in enforcement of law especially in process of accountability. We have seen during the last seventy years that the civilian rule was not allowed to take roots and all attempts including reforms in the system aimed at stability and continuity have been undermined through questionable means. However, despite all this, it is a good omen that besides PML-N, others too have reposed their trust and confidence in continuity of the democratic process. There are still pitfalls as some elements are now eyeing at discrediting personalities like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mian Shahbaz Sharif as they cannot wait for an year for the general elections in the face of plans by PML-N to complete its mandated term. Hudaibiya Paper Mills case is a dead horse and LNG deal is as transparent as crystal but instead of giving credit to Khaqan for clenching the best deal for the country short-sighted people are trying to malign him. This is not politics and those indulging in such tactics are doing no service to the cause of democracy either.

