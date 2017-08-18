Democratic continuity, political stability vital to economic progress: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said democratic continuity and political stability were vital to economic progress and now was the time that in Pakistan geoeconomics should take over geopolitics.

Speaking at the three day Pakistan Development Summit and Expo on the occasion of 70 years celebrations of Pakistan’s independence here, he said, many countries like Japan, South Korea,Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand went ahead of Pakistan because of continuity of economic policies.

“Then Bangladesh moved ahead of Pakistan in terms of exports and now Afghanistan can even go ahead as both these countries sanctified terms of governments.”

Ahsan said in Pakistan no Prime Minister could complete his tenure.

“Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Junejo and Zafarullah Jamali could not complete their tenures. This political uncertainty raises a question mark.”

Ahsan said in seventy years of its existence, Pakistan saw many ups and downs and lost many opportunities due to political shakiness.

South Korea whose leadership was still thankful to Pakistan for helping it with economic planning in 1960s, has exports of $ 570 billion as compared to $ 22 billion exports of Pakistan, he noted.

In 1990s, he said under the leadership of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan opened up its economy and financial and telecommunication sectors by adopting policies of deregulation, liberalization and privatization and started to build modern infrastructure with new motorways and airports.

“The defining line between Pakistan and other countries was continuity of policies as we suffered from political instability,” he stressed. The minister said peace and security could only be ensured through strong economy.

The minister said in 2013, electricity shortages were 20 hours long and the industrial activity was badly hampered due to power shortages.

The law and order situation had worsened in the country and no day passed without incidents of killing, he recalled.

Ahsan said then Pakistan moved ahead and last year it registered an economic growth of 5.3 percent and its stock market index touched the height of 54,000 points.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz on Thursday renewed the governments’ resolve for exploiting true potential of existing opportunities for fast track socio-economic development and prosperity.

Addressing ‘Pakistan Development Summit and Expo’, he said, Pakistan had to face several economic and political challenges since its coming into being, besides aggression from the neighboring country.

The event was organized by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms in connection with the 70th Independence Day to highlight the journey of economic development during last 70 years.