Democracy versus monarchy

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Monarchy refers to a traditional system of hereditary rule where power is either held by an individual or a small number of individuals. In contrast, democracy is a system of government in which people elect representatives from among themselves to serve them (masses) through Parliament. Pakistan constitutionally is a democratic parliamentary country but there have been deviations in the form of military takeovers. All the political forces remained weak and fragmented and never adopted democratic means for gaining power.

The veteran politician Javed Hashmi in his latest TV show has disclosed that during PTI’s 2014 sit-in. “Disgruntled elements in Army wanted to make Raheel Sharif unsuccessful through Imran Khan, they wanted to destroy Parliament”. This is a great pity for democracy. How can democracy strengthen in a country where political leaders become puppet in the hands of non-democratic forces. The political musical chair show is being revolved around two families: The Bhutto Family and Sharif Family. It is beyond imagination that leadership from poor or middle class may emerge in current political scenario. There is a huge lack of intra-party election inside political parties. The internal structure of all political and religious parties except Jamaat-e-Islami is based on monarchic system.

The active participation of the people in politics and a political system for choosing the government through free and fair elections are key elements of democracy. In Pakistan, most of the parties conduct intra-party elections in a fraudulent manner to meet an Election Commission formality. Until 2013, Pakistan did not experience even one democratic transfer of power from one democratically elected government that had completed its tenure to another. There is a dire need of continuity and stability of democratic system in Pakistan. For this purpose, people should begin struggle to bring change inside their parties for the adoption of democratic values and culture.