Democracy prerequisite for terror combat: Khurram

Faisalabad

Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir on Monday said, strong democracy was a prerequisite for solving all problems including unemployment and terrorism.

Pakistan Muslim League-N government attached top priority to resolving the issues face people and utilising all available resources for eliminating terrorism and overcoming energy crisis.

He was addressing industrialists, exporters and traders at Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) office here on Monday.

The minister said that the country was facing a lot of problems like power and gas load-shedding, unstable economy and terrorism when the PML-N came to power. However, the government took hard decisions and launched a number of projects and succeeded in overcoming most of these problems.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has 70% energy projects, adding that industrial estates and industrial zones will be set up only alongside CPEC when energy will be available.

He said that CPEC would bring prosperity, economic stability, elimination of unemployment and poverty besides boosting country’s exports. He said that Peshawar-Karachi Motorway would be completed by the start of next year.—APP