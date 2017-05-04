Democracy flourishing due to journalism:Zubair

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that journalism played a vital role in shaping of a welfare society. It’s the fourth pillar of the state and the services of media for the stability of democracy cannot be forgotten.

Governor Sindh in his message on the World Press Freedom Day said that media has fought well against the dictatorship. Those journalists who have waged war against evils of our society with their pen have to be treated as heroes, he added.

He said that media not only highlighted the issues of society but also suggested their solutions to the government.

Muhammad Zubair also paid rich tributes to journalists who have lost their lives in line of duty and ensured that government would take every possible step to resolve the issues of journalist community.