Democracy and denigration

The G-20 summit was held from July 7-8, 2017 in Hamburg under the theme of “Shaping an interconnected world”. Almost twenty heads of state and eight representatives from different organizations participated in the summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also one of the participants; after wrapping up his three-day visit to Israel. Core issues like terrorism, climate change, economic connectivity and issues of migration were also discussed in the summit.

The G-20 summit can be portrayed as another public diplomacy triumph for Mr Modi, who is demonstrating great ease on the global stage. The PM’s speeches have primarily focused on counter-terrorism, infrastructure development, and inclusive economic growth, effectively balancing the world economy with national interests. During the summit Indian Prime Minister hit out at Pakistan as he named terror groups LeT and JeM along with IS to drive home the point that some countries use terrorism as a tool.

Looking to take the lead on terrorism, Modi also presented an 11-point action plan for fighting the global menace of terrorism. He made a clear reference to Pakistan when he stated “some nations are using terrorism for achieving political goals”. Modi went on to accuse Pakistan as the only state of spreading terrorism in South Asia and also mentioned that “India has a policy of zero tolerance to terrorism”

Relations between India and Pakistan have strained especially after the unfair killing of a young freedom fighter Burhan Muzqaffar Wani. These were supplemented by the Uri attack, after which relations became more stressed and muddled. It is imperative to note that when India is accusing Pakistan at an international forum on grounds of being the only state sponsoring terrorism in Asia, it fails to take into account that it cannot justify its brutalities in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The killing of millions of people? The rapes and usage of pellets? How can India justify the presence of RAW in Balochistan? Or the confessional statement of the spy caught by Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav? In short it cannot. The United National Security Council needs needs to take this into account. The atrocities must be stopped.

AREEBA ARIF KHAN

Islamabad

