Demo in Lahore against illegal arrests in IOK

Lahore

A protest demonstration led by APHC-AJK leader, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, was held in Lahore, today, against illegal arrests and curbs on the social media in occupied Kashmir.

Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from Lahore Valley, Ghulam Mohiuddin Deewan and Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood addressing on the occasion highlighted India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and the human rights violations by Indian forces in the territory.

They strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism to suppress the ongoing liberation movement, saying that settlement of the Kashmir dispute was inevitable for permanent peace and prosperity in the region.

They also expressed concern over the harassment of students and arrest of innocent Kashmiri youth.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Deewan and Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood denounced the continued illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori and others and demanded their immediate release.—KMS