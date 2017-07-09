Demands for cuts in peacekeeping budgets need to be questioned: Maleeha

Observer Report

New York Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi has said the demands for cuts in peacekeeping budgets needed to be questioned and countered. “The ongoing review of the UN peace and security architecture and the impending strategic reviews of peacekeeping missions provide troop and police contributors an opportunity to have their voices heard,” the Pakistani envoy said. Troop and police contributing countries to the United Nations peacekeeping operations Friday launched an informal group under the leadership of Pakistan and Morocco to discuss strategic issues affecting their personnel and to brainstorm responses to the new challenges facing world peace and security. The group, co-chaired by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi and her Moroccan counterpart Omar Hilale, met on the sidelines of Chiefs of Defence Conference at UN Headquarters in New York. The meeting was largely attended by ambassadors and senior diplomats from the troop contributing countries who praised the initiative taken by Pakistan and Morocco for discussions of their common problems and offered their full support in ensuring that the group’s voice was heard. “This group will serve as a sounding board for new ideas and innovative solutions to confront the emerging challenges to international peace and security,” Ambassador Lodhi told the inaugural meeting. “It will also be a collective reaffirmation of the troop contributing countries abiding commitment to bring the promise of hope and prosperity to those affected by war and conflict. The calls for doing more with less, despite the fact that peacekeeping was the most cost effective way of restoring peace and lives, was neither realistic nor sustainable,” Ambassador Lodhi said, while outlining the factors that prompted the formation of the group.

