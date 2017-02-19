Demand rises for release of Qazi Yasir

Islamabad (Anantnag)

The Ummat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has called for immediate release of its Chairman, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, who has been in custody since February 10.

Qazi Yasir was arrested last week ahead of the death anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leaders, Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru like many pro-freedom leaders but he is the only leader who is still in custody.

After Zohr prayers, a protest march was taken out by the people from Jamia Masjid, demanding his immediate release.

A meeting was also called, today, by party office-bearers, in which it was decided that if the authorities did not release Qazi Yasir within 24 hours, they will launch protests.—KMS