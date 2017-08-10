DeM urges people to resist illegal Indian occupation

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has urged people to resist India in extending and continuing its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It was because of those Kashmiri people who joined pro-India political camp that the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir continues till date.”

“Similarly, nowadays, some Kashmiris for monetary benefits or under compulsion are helping Indian forces. That is why we are witnessing a surge in the loss of precious lives of our youth on daily basis,” she said and added that a few people, for their vested interests and personal gains, were betraying the cause of entire Kashmiri population.

The DeM General Secretary hailed the students of Kashmir University for raising voice against the illegal occupiers by protesting during the visit of Governor N N Vohra.

Meanwhile, Nahida Nasreen paid glowing tributes to five youth who were recently killed by Indian troops in Machil area of Kupwara district.—KMS