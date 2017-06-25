DeM thanks OIC for inviting Aasiya to attend its meeting

Srinagar

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has expressed gratitude to the Orgainsation of Islamic Cooperation for inviting the party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, to attend the 44th session of Council of Foreign Ministers at Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, on July 10.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement in response to the invitation letter said, “Though it is a big platform to highlight the Kashmir dispute and the miseries of the oppressed Kashmiris, but Aasiya Andrabi remains illegally lodged in Amphalla jail in Jammu since April 26 by the Indian authorities along with her personal secretary, Fehmeeda Sofi .” Moreover, due to non-availability of travel documents, as are denied to her by the Indian government, it is not possible for the party Chairperson to attend meetings in foreign countries, she added.

Nahida Nasreen said, it is a matter of pride for the Kashmiris that the OIC invites them to attend such programmes so that voice of oppressed Kashmiris is heard by the world. “But India makes sure that all those voices that will expose its brutal occupation at international forums are muzzled. Many resistance leaders are, most of the time, caged inside jails and rest are detained inside homes making their movement impossible,” she added.

“As the leaders caged, Eid and Jumat-ul-Wida gatherings are banned and the communication systems including internet, telecommunication, which are under Indian control, also remain suspended, it would have been better for the forums like the OIC to pressurize India for the resolution of Kashmir dispute rather than inviting Kashmiri leaders to attend programmes knowing that India will never allow their participation,” she said.

Nahida Nasreen said that the OIC should also take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated on the innocent people of Kashmir on daily basis.

“Every day, innocent people are killed, bullets and pellets are showered on us while arrests and torture has become a routine. In such a grim scenario, the role of OIC and other such forums can be more effective if they force India to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

She appealed to the OIC to impress upon New Delhi to release all the illegally detained Hurriyet leaders including Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi.—KMS