DeM convention on Dr Fakhtoo’s detention

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) organised a convention in Srinagar on Kashmir Solidarity Day, yesterday, which also marked the completion of 24 years of detention of Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, the husband of DeM Chief Aasiya Andrabi.

A DeM spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar while expressing gratitude to people of Pakistan for their unflinching support to Kashmir cause, said, “The day is being celebrated at government level since 1990.”

Meanwhile, DeM Secretary General Nahida Nasreen on the occasion highlighted the sacrifices of Dr Qasim saying the incarcerated leader is a victim of political vendetta. “Dr Qasim has authored nearly two dozen books including Tafsir and has extensively covered various aspects of Kashmir struggle.”—KMS