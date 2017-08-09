DeM condemns attack on teachers, students in Pahalgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, has condemned the attack on teachers and students by the Indian troops at a school in Pahalgam area saying that India is using all means to subjugate and force the Kashmiri people into accepting its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is the second incident in the recent past when the armed forces entered a school and beat up teachers and students.” She said, in Pahalgam the troops barged into a school premises and after beating the teachers forcibly asked the students to sing Vande Mataram.

“The use of brute force cannot make us accept the Indian slavery. It is India’s fantasy that they can force us into accepting its slavery,” she said.—KMS