DeM concerned over falling health of Aasiya in jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, in Amphala jail in Jammu.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement in Srinagar said that as per the close family members, the health condition of both Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi was deteriorating fast in the jail. “Jammu’s heat is unbearable for a common Kashmiri. The temperature is above 40 degree Celsius and there is a lot of humidity. A normal Kashmiri cannot bear this heat and it is very difficult for Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi, who are not well, to bear it,” she said.

Nahida Nasreen said that the humidity had aggravated the chest problem of the party Chairperson while Fehmeeda Sofi was suffering from severe back problem. “In absence of proper medical care and proper food necessary during the month of Ramadan, the health of both leaders is deteriorating very rapidly,” she said.

The DeM General Secretary said that it was a conspiracy of murder that the Indian stooges had shifted Aasiya Andrabi to Jammu jail when her health condition was critical. “Doctors had advised her life support and she had to be admitted to hospital but these inhuman authorities shifted her to a Jammu jail. It was a conspiracy to kill her in custody,” she added.

Nahida Nasreen asked the Kashmiri people to remember Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and all the Kashmiri prisoners and hold special prayers for them during the month of Ramadan. “People are appealed to make special Dua during Tarawih prayers for Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and all the Kashmiri prisoners who have been detained illegally. Similarly, Imams are appealed to hold special prayers for the well-being and release of all Kashmiri prisoners including Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi,” she added.—KMS