Delta school campus

Hamid Ali NB

Via email

Delta school Absor campus is playing an important role in developing structure of education in Turbat. Under the leadership of talented Vice Principal Madam Zolika Umrani not only teachers but also students have become shining examples due to positive environment in the school. She equally treats male and female teachers and all students.

The main quality of Madam Zolika is that she never sits in her office. She personally looks after each and every thing in school to maintain discipline. This has brought prestige to the school. People would like to thank Madam Zolika for her untiring contributions in the field of education.