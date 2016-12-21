Dell signs on Muller & Phipps as new distributors

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dell, one of the largest technology companies globally, has signed an MoU with the well-known distributor Muller & Phipps (M&P) at Karachi. This partnership is strategically significant for the tech giant because of the continued focus of Dell in Pakistan. Their first ever collaboration with Muller and Phipps (M&P) is integral to new business development and expansion within SADMG region. With Muller & Phipps (M&P) support, Dell can now expand into several areas within Pakistan, therefore, expanding rapidly with a more secure distribution chain. Dell Country Manager Mr. Naveed Siraj said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Muller and Phipps (M&P) (Private) Limited who have been on boarded in our channel as a Distributor for our Commercial & Consumer products. We look forward to growing the market and technology landscape by serving our valued channel partners in Pakistan.”.