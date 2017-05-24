Dell EMC delivers wave of new innovation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dell EMC extended a wave of new innovations at Dell EMC to Pakistan in Karachi today where Mr. Chee Wei Chue, Vice President, Asian Emerging Markets Regional, Mr. Naveed Siraj, General Manager Dell EMC, Mr. Naveed Khan, Infrastructure Director Dell EMC, Mr. Muhammad Akif, Senior Solutions Consultant and Arooj A. Minhas, Marketing Manager, Dell EMC briefed media about Digital & IT Transformation for businesses. In an effort to help local enterprises transform IT, Dell EMC is offering an array of products and services for local businesses in Pakistan. Among the major new products unveiled, Dell EMC announced a preview of the new 14th Generation Power Edge servers designed to usher new levels of performance and scalability for customers.