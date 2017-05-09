Dell combines venture capital units after EMC merger

San Francisco

Dell Technologies Inc said on Monday it has combined the venture capital operations from its two predecessor companies, computer maker Dell Inc and data storage firm EMC Corp, and said it plans to invest about $100 million a year in startups.

Dell also revealed a portfolio of 70 existing and prior investments made by both operations, some of which, like Arista Networks Inc, which went public in 2014, had not been previously disclosed.

Dell Technologies, run by Dell founder and PC pioneer Michael Dell, is the result of the $67 billion merger between the two companies in 2015, which created the largest privately held technology company in the world.

Before the deal, both companies maintained venture capital operations, called Dell Ventures and EMC Ventures. Most large Silicon Valley firms run venture capital arms as a way of keeping in touch with emerging tech companies.—Reuters