Deliberation on national action plan to implement Open Government Partnership

The British Department for International Development (DFID), Friday, helped to launch a workshop on developing Pakistan’s National Action Plan to implement the Open Government Partnership (OGP). The OGP has provided a mechanism for good governance and accountability, and the workshop would help the parties decide future strategies.

Islamabad-based diplomats, other international development partners, Federal Ministries/ Divisions, Provincial Government representatives, members of civil society, trade bodies, academia and various other stakeholders attended today’s workshop. After the workshop, a final draft National Action Plan(NAP) which will set out commitments for reform will be submitted to the Cabinet and then to the OGP Secretariat as per their requirement.

Workshop on Pakistan’s National Action Plan to implement the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Friday, ction Plan pledged by the federal and the provincial government of Pakistan is based on eight thematic areas. These are Fiscal Transparency, Access to Information, Public Officials Asset Disclosure, Citizen Engagement/Civil Liberties, Use of Digital, Access to Justice, Strengthening Accountability and Improving Business Environment. Eight lead Ministries/ Divisions have been identified representing their respective thematic areas. Focal persons have also been identified in each of the provinces.

The OGP is a global initiative for securing concrete commitments from governments on transparency promotion, citizen empowerment, anti-corruption and using new technologies to strengthen governance. The UK is one of the founding members of the OGP.

The Head of the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Pakistan, Joanna Reid, said at the workshop said, The OGP is a mechanism for Pakistan to use to meet wider objectives, including an improved business environment, greater fiscal transparency, and enhanced citizen engagement.