Delhi’s celebrations on Kashmir killings strengthens anti-India sentiment: MLA

Srinagar

Asking New Delhi to take lessons from fresh killings including that of top militant commander Sabzar Bhat, AIP Supremo and MLA Langate, Er. Rasheed has said that every killing adds to the anger of Kashmiris and more the Indians celebrate killings in Kashmir, stronger becomes the anti-India sentiment at the ground.

In a statement issued today, Er. Rasheed said “Let New Delhi understand that killing militants has nothing to do with controlling militancy as militants get killed through the barrel of the gun but they are creation of history of broken promises and denial of justice to people of Kashmir.—NNI