Delhi, its media out to defame Kashmir leadership: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said the Government of India “and its media” was working to subvert the role of Kashmiri pro-freedom leadership in the resolution of Kashmir issue by defaming them.

Mirwaiz, who addressed media via social networking sites after government foiled his press conference by placing restrictions around his Nageen residence, said, “The Government of India and the Indian media have embarked on a consistent policy of playing intricate mind games with all those who consider that Kashmir is a dispute requiring resolution. Resolution is a wide term with wide connotations. The inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders can be a conducive way forward. However, to subvert this possibility, political strategists have now advised the pre-eminent political class in India to embark upon intricate mind games,” he said.

The first in this direction, Mirwaiz said, is the ploy to reduce the Kashmiri political leadership in their scope and stature to play any role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“For that, the NIA has been roped in to frame the pro-freedom leadership through fabricated charges into a legal tangle. The India media is being utilized to facilitate that process further through a sustained and vicious campaign of spreading lies about the pro-freedom leadership and distorting facts,” he said.

Mirwaiz said a New Delhi based channel has “crossed all limits and launched a tirade of defamatory broadcasts with a motive to defame him both as the religious head of the Muslim community in J&K and as an independent head of a political party with a definite political ideology.

“Even members of my family are being dragged into this vortex of lies and preposterous allegations, which is extremely deplorable to say the least,” he said.

Contesting the channel’s report, Mirwaiz said, “In order to keep the record straight, I refute all defamatory allegations that I have amassed illegal wealth or made aggrandizement by constructing shops in Jamia Masjid area or misappropriated through the agencies of Auqaf Trust any financial resources as attributed by the Indian media. To tarnish my image; false, malicious and virulent propaganda imputing dishonest and underhand dealings to me is being deliberately spread,” he said.

He said Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid was formed in 1970 by his Late father with a view to restore the mosque to its glory.

“It was decided that public donations were not enough for this purpose. To meet the needful resources around 200 shops were built in the vicinity of the mosque the rental income from which would sustain the maintenance and upkeep of the mosque. And since then the rental income from these shops is not only used towards the mosque but also distributed among the poor especially the widows and destitute women on a monthly basis. All the financial records are strictly maintained and audited every year and every penny being accounted for. Anybody can check the records as it is absolutely transparent. To suggest that any money from the Auqaf is being used by my person or to support stone pelting or damaging schools is most ridiculous” he stated.—NNI