Delegations of Defclarea visits DHA

Karachi

Two delegations of real estate agents representing Defclarea (Defence and Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents) and Prief (Pakistan Real Estate Investment Forum) visited DHA Head Office and attended a meet-ing chaired by Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali in which matters pertaining to bringing further im-provement and betterment in procedures for smooth transfer of real estate property were discussed.

The Administrator said that real estate agents were playing a pivotal role in promoting mutually beneficial real estate business activities. He said that they were also instrumental in giving a boost to national economy.

The Realtors gave various useful and pragmatic suggestions/recommendations for giving an impetus to the ongoing real estate business in DHA/DCK. The realtors were of the view that the value of property both in DHA and DCK has shown a positive increase despite the slump that hit the real estate business recently. Administrator asserted that DHA as a developer will extend all out co-operation and support to promote healthy real estate busi-ness activities with a view to facilitate the public at large.—PR