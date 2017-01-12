Delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam calls on CJP

Staff Reporter

A 66 member delegation of National Leadership Program 2017 headed by Dr. Mohammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Karachi called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar as a part of their study tour at Supreme Court here on Wednesday. According to a press release issued here, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar welcomed the delegates and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He explained to them tracheotomy of power with reference to functioning of each limb of the State i.e. Parliament, Executive and Judiciary. He also briefed them about the constitutional mandate of the judiciary and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

He underlined the need of education and its significance in society. He also told them the teachings of Islam highlighting the importance of education for welfare and betterment of the society. He emphasized upon the students to show integrity and honesty on every walk of life to lead a prosperous and peaceful life.

Earlier, Dr. Mohammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of the University briefed the Chief Justice about the National Leadership Program 2017 and about the University, Almamater of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also thanked the chief justice on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them and sharing legal experiences and knowledge.

The delegation presented souvenir to the chief justice as token of respect and gesture of goodwill. The chief justice also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.