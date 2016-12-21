Delegation of DEFCLAREA visits DHA City

City Reporter

A delegation of Defence and Clifton Estate Agents Association (DEFCLAREA) visited DHA City Karachi (DCK) on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Raja Mazhar consisting of some 50 real estate agents representatives saw the pace and progress of ongoing development works on the project.

The Project Director DCK, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Rafique, briefed the delegation about the planning concept, development strategy and the details of the ongoing development activities at DCK.

He said that DCK was fastly being developed with institutionalized strength in accordance with a versatile development strategy to make it a city of international stature. He also briefed the delegation about some remarkable interventions made in DCK which had given a new dimension and added value to DCK project.

The delegation then went on an orientation visit of the area which was buzzing with different development activities including sector development works and development of various community related facilities in Sector-3 which would soon be opened for construction.

The delegation was also given a detailed briefing of the ongoing development of Farm Houses in the picturesque location of DCK as a marvel of engineering construction.

The members of the delegation appreciated the speed, execution and quality of the ongoing development works and termed them impressive and phenomenal in nature.