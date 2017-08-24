Delegation of American investors visits OPC

Staff Reporter

A two member delegation of American investors comprising Blair Smith and john Nigen called on Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti .Director General OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari,Additional DG police matters Agha Yousaf, Directors, Ishrat Ullah Niazi, Asad Naeem and Raja Zubair were also present.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti apprised members of American delegation about various sectors of investment in Punjab province. VC and Commissioner OPC informed that on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade is providing complete technical assistance to potential investors to set up new projects in the province, while OPC is an integral part of the efforts to generate foreign investment.

They told that Punjab Province has plenty of resources and opportunities for foreign investors and they should invest in different fields of interest. Punjab Government offers lucrative opportunities to investors, especially in the field of Energy, Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals, Tourism and Infrastructure. Members of delegation showed keen interest in different sectors for investment.