Sanaullah Pendag

Via Email

In Turbat, being the largest district of Balochistan, construction of road has become a major issue for citizens.

The construction of road started during government of Dr Abdul Malik but still the road from Absor to main bazar chowk is broken, people face great hardships to reach their destinations. The highway authority has failed to complete the road. Government of Balochistan must look into the issue.