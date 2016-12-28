Delay in rain severely affects wheat crop

Lahore

Farmers in Punjab have landed in a worrisome state after no signs of rain occurred till date.Farmers have said that any delay in rain will have the worst impact on the wheat yield in the rain-fed areas.

Met department has forecasted no possibility of rain in the next week. No rain in Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Pakpattan and Bhakkar has intensified the troubles of the farmers as the crops have begun to destroy.

Closure of canal water has maximized the fears of farmers as they have no idea how to deal with the drought-like situation. Water from tube well is their last hope but its expenditure is beyond their strength.

Pakpattan’s landowners say that if such conditions persist then there is a possibility that 400kg per acre less wheat will be produced. Punjab is known for producing wheat but if the year goes away without any rain then the crops will be destroyed.—APP