Degradation of moral values

Moral values and graciousness, in the past, were more common in most teenagers. Majority of the youth then learnt respect, courtesy, consideration, decency, propriety, honesty and righteousness from a young age, and had enough self-discipline to hold to these values. Unlike in the past, where moral values and self-discipline were the norm, they are insufficient in today’s younger generation. However, these moral values and self-discipline are gradually losing ground over the years, as most of the younger generations are steadily disregarding these ethics.

Morals are subjective to family, society, culture and social values etc. The one who is not able to learn obedience and ethics in childhood wouldn’t be able to learn in whole life. The child fulfil the expected norms of the society depends on the way as he/she has been brought up with the world. Unfortunately due to several social and economic factors, many families are disoriented, disorganized and confused and therefore have failed woefully to play this vital role. There are few things that money can’t buy like manners, morals, character etc. Working parents fails to inculcate discipline their children, endow their children with less emotional attention, make few demands on their children for better behaviour and allowed them to regulate their own activities; are the ones who end up raising the moral flawed children.

Today youths are in immense dilemma; they face enormous challenges. Things are not what they use to be in terms of discipline, respect for elders and constituted authority, humility, hard work, honesty, faithfulness and love for others. It is imperative to realize the possible perpetuating threat of diminishing morality in the society. Moral values are the integral part of one’s life. These moral beliefs are the pillars of civilized societies and are the reasons which separate us from animals. Moral orientation of youths needs to be strengthened to build up a moral and harmonious society. It is very much obligatory to make and implement some constructive approaches for the youth on which the country’s present and future depends.

AMNA SAQIB

Islamabad

Related