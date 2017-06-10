Sohail Iqbal

London, UK

Prime Minister Theresa May refused to quit after sitting government lost majority leading towards hung parliament and chaos over Brexit. Theresa May vowed “to get to work” as she revealed the conservatives will form an alliance with the DUP after she failed to gain a Tory party outright majority in the General Election. UK voted for the hung Parliament after Mrs May’s decision to call a snap election backfired and she lost the conservatives majority in the House of Commons as Labour made significant gains. With 649 of 650 seats declared, The Conservatives (Torres) remains the biggest party with 318 seats but failed to reach 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority. Labour Party captured 261 seats while Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) won 10 seats, Scottish National Party (SNP) won 35 seats and Liberal Democrats (Lib Dem) grabbed 12 seats while 13 seats were won by others. Though the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hinted that his party is ready to serve UK, yet, Threasa May visited Buckingham Palace to seek Queen’s permission to form government despite loosing her majority in the House of Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, has urged Mrs May to resign as he said should “go and make way for government that is truly representative of this country”. Theresa May has no intention of resigning as Prime Minister after a disastrous night for her party and she is all set to produce a small working majority in coalitions with the Democratic Unionist Party – despite facing calls to stand down.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Mrs May to resign, declaring he is “ready to serve the country” after her snap General Election gamble spectacularly backfired – and a much better than expected poll for his party.

The Prime Minister and her team appear to be trying to get out on the front foot with holding ground, media reported adding:

“It’s all moving – lots of chat behind the scenes from Conservatives furious with her for calling this election in the first place.”

The result leave Westminster in chaos with 10 days before the Brexit negotiations are due to begin. Pound crashes to seven-month low against Euro after shocking election result.

The Prime Minister said the conservatives will lead the country out of the European Union ((EU) with the backing of DUP. Ahead of Brexit negotiations due to go ahead in 10 days, she said the Country need “certainty” at this “critical time in our Country”. She said “fairness and opportunity” would be at the heart of everything she does.

Dramatic election night saw several “big beasts” lose their seats with with former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg the main casualty, losing his Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour’s 25-year-old candidate Jared O’Mara.

Alex Salmond, who led the SNP into the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, lost his Gordon seat to the Conservatives.

Ben Gummer, who helped write the Tory manifesto, lost his seat in Ipswich. Housing minister Gavin Barwell lost in Croydon Central and Jane Ellison’s 8,000 majority in Battersea was overturned with a 10% swing to Labour. Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, only managed to cling on by 346 votes in Hastings and Rye.

The Lib Dems made gains nationally, while the UKIP vote plummeted spectacularly from 12.6% of the vote share in 2015 to 1.9% this time around. In Scotland, both Labour and the Tories made gains on a bad night for the SNP.

The Liberal Democrat leader Farron talking to newsman said: “no deal was better than a bad deal” as he ruled out any coalition or pact with the Conservatives after the General Election results.